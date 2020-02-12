Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RRR Shatters Baahubali 2 Pre-release Business Record with Huge Margin: Film Trade

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' shattered pre-release business of 'Baahubali 2' with huge margin. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has collected record Rs 215 crore with pre-release trade.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
RRR Shatters Baahubali 2 Pre-release Business Record with Huge Margin: Film Trade
Images: Twitter

Telugu super-director SS Rajamouli is not done with breaking records. After the tremendous success of his Baahubali films, he is back with RRR. The film's theatrical rights have registered big numbers in south India, confirms the trade.

"@ssrajamouli's #RRR shatters pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with huge margin. AP, Telangana collect record Rs 215 cr. Karnataka rights sold - 50cr. Overseas rights bought for 70 cr. #RRR would easily do the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores, South India and Overseas," trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Tuesday.

It is said that the makers are eyeing on big numbers in the North India market too, as the director had already made his mark with the Baahubali franchise.

In order to reach out to an all-India market, Rajamouli has cast Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in RRR, along with Telugu stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. International actors Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR is scheduled to release on January 8 next year in 10 Indian languages, and is being said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India.

