RRR Shatters Baahubali 2 Pre-release Business Record with Huge Margin: Film Trade

Telugu super-director SS Rajamouli is not done with breaking records. After the tremendous success of his Baahubali films, he is back with RRR. The film's theatrical rights have registered big numbers in south India, confirms the trade.

"@ssrajamouli's #RRR shatters pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with huge margin. AP, Telangana collect record Rs 215 cr. Karnataka rights sold - 50cr. Overseas rights bought for 70 cr. #RRR would easily do the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores, South India and Overseas," trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Tuesday.

.@ssrajamouli's #RRR shatters pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with huge margin. AP, Telangana collect record Rs215 cr. Karnataka rights sold-50cr. Overseas rights bought for 70 cr. #RRR would easily do the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores, South India & Overseas. pic.twitter.com/Nft0t7Cl9Q — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 11, 2020

It is said that the makers are eyeing on big numbers in the North India market too, as the director had already made his mark with the Baahubali franchise.

In order to reach out to an all-India market, Rajamouli has cast Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in RRR, along with Telugu stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. International actors Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR is scheduled to release on January 8 next year in 10 Indian languages, and is being said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.