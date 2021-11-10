RRR Song Nacho Nacho Out, Ram Charan and Jr NTR Shake a Leg in This Upbeat Mass Anthem

The makers of the magnum opus RRR team today unveiled the much awaited hit song, RRR Mass Anthem. The catchy song was not the only thing up for offer as a lyrical video accompanied it. The tunes of the song are groovy and upbeat. The video also gives us a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR shaking a leg together. The opulent set of the film is visible in the background. The film team alongwith SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR can also be seen interacting with choreographers and other crew members before putting in some high on energy movies and lightening up the mood and the song.

The song features energetic dance moves from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, both of them will also share the screen space in the movie. The film is set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

Check out the song here:

The biggest multi-starrer of India features, Ram Charan, NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record breaking Baahubali series.

RRR is being positioned as a bigger offering than the Baahubali series. The film is said to be a visual spectacle for the fans and has been scheduled for release on 7th January, 2022. The film is set to be one of the biggest films of the next year.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.