RRR: SS Rajamouli Reveals He Was Surprised With Film's Phenomenal Reception From The West

SS Rajamouli had already set the benchmark high for his contemporaries when he made the much-famed Bahubali series. However, the recent magnum opus of the multi-faceted director ‘RRR’ has managed to transcend continents and create a place for itself irrespective of race and nationality. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was widely loved by people across the world. However, Rajamouli recently revealed that even he was left surprised with the film’s phenomenal reception from the west.

During a special interaction arranged by Netflix, in which Russo Brothers were also present, SS Rajamouli shared, “Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised.”

Following the interaction, Russo Brothers tweeted, “Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…” to which the RRR director replied, “The honour and pleasure are mine.. It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft.”

The honour and pleasure are mine..🙏🏼 It was a great interaction . Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft. https://t.co/NxrzuCv1w3 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 30, 2022

Just a few days back, The Gray Man directors also expressed their desire to work with SS Rajamouli when Joe Russo said, “I love RRR and I would love to produce a movie with SS Rajamouli” during an event in India. “It’s big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood,” he added.

RRR is one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Released in March this year, the film broke several box office records and earned Rs 1200 crore worldwide. The movie also became the most popular film from India on Netflix — viewed for over 47 million hours worldwide and subtitled into 15 different languages.

