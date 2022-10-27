RRR: SS Rajamouli Spill The Beans On Film's Phenomenal Reception From The West And US

SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR needs no introduction. The film has broken a number of records at the box office ever since its release. Fans, critics, and even filmmakers from all over the world have showered praise on Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. Now, in an interview, SS Rajamouli has spilled the beans on the popularity of his film in the West and explained why this is the case.

The director stated that RRR has received praise from the Hollywood elite such as James Gunn and Danny DeVito, as well as from fans all over the world, since its Netflix release. “I myself am surprised. India has a huge diaspora around the world, and I thought the film would do good wherever Indian audiences were. But then the reception started coming from Westerners. I didn’t expect any of this,” he told Empire magazine.

The filmmaker further admitted that Covid-19 may have contributed to the film’s success. “When everything got shut down, the whole world started looking into different cultures, absorbing content from different countries, in different languages,” he added. Rajamouli also cited RRR’s unapologetic action sequences and its unapologetic heroism as a factor in the franchise’s success in the West.

For the unversed, RRR was released in India in March this year. It is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office. Of this, close to $25 million (more than 200 crores) were collected outside India. The US alone generated $14.5 million in revenue whereas the Middle East contributed just under $4 million.

Recently, RRR was released in Japan too where it has earned Rs 2.5 crore (gross) so far.

