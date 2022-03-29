RRR: SS Rajamouli Talks About Ram Charan’s Introduction Scene in Film and His Biggest Fear

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is breaking records with each passing day. The film has won people’s hearts with its cinematography and epic storyline. While each sequence in the film has been co-ordinated aptly, Ram Charan’s introduction scene has become a highlight of the film. In a recent interaction, filmmaker SS Rajamouli spilled the beans on Ram Charan’s entry scene and revealed his biggest fear during the shooting of the sequence.

RRR’s director SS Rajamouli talked about Ram Charan’s entry scene and how he wanted it to appear over the screen. He shared, “When you see a 1000 people ganging up on one guy, you will feel the adrenaline rush. Filming Charan’s introduction block was a scary experience. Soon after I said action, 1000 people, with Charan amongst them would move at once and there used to be dust all over. It was scary not to see him clearly amidst such a huge crowd. Luckily, he came out unscathed.”

He further added,” The unit prepared for this scene for 3-4 months and then filmed it for 15-16 days.”

In related news,Jr NTR, released a statement on his social media profiles earlier ine day, expressing his gratitude to fans and the team of the multi starrer film.

Expressing his gratitude, Jr NTR wrote in his statement, “All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna (Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile."

Complimenting the filmmaker who is known for directing movies like Bahubali, Jr NTR added in his statement, “You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction."

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and to work towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

News18.com’s review of the film reads, “It’s impossible not to be impressed by the magnificent introduction sequences of both Ram Charan and NTR. The pre-interval sequence is one of the most amazing scenes that we have witnessed in Indian cinema in recent years. The climax just takes it a notch above. It’s hard not to cheer when a key character avenges against the Britishers, it’s hard not to start tapping your feet when the two actors dance on Nacho Nacho. There is virtually no stopping Rajamouli’s incredible imagination."

