RRR: SS Rajamouli's Film Budget Revealed, Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer Expensive Than Baahubali

Trust SS Rajamouli to set new benchmarks in the Indian film industry. The director rewrote history by making Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Not only were the films made on a huge budget, but their collections also shattered box-office records. Needless to say, fans hope that Rajamouli will outdo himself with the upcoming film RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt. Well, looks like the film has outdone Baahubali, at least in terms of the budget of the film.

According to a report in Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani had revealed this information in a statement. The minister’s statement to the press read, “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices.”

Needless to say, the budget of the film will easily exceed 400 crores INR in total, given that the film has some of the best stars. The film has Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead, and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. Earlier, media reports claimed that while Ram Charan and Jr. NTR charged 45 crores INR each, Ajay Devgn agreed to be a part of the film for 25 crores INR, while Alia Bhatt charged 9 crores INR. SS Rajamouli had allegedly opted for a 30 percent profit share from the film.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Baahubali: The Conclusion was made on a budget of Rs 250 crores. While Rajamouli charged Rs 28 crores, Prabhas took home a fee of Rs 25 crores while Rana Dagubatti got Rs 15 crores.

RRR features Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju, while Alia Bhatt will play the character of SIta. Originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, the film is finally geared up for a theatrical release on the 25th of March.

