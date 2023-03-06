With Oscars 2023 around the corner, the team of RRR is flying down to the United States to become witness to the greatest award show of the year. As fans hope for the iconic Naatu Naatu song to bag the prestigious award, Jr NTR was spotted arriving at Hyderabad airport.

In a clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Jr NTR can be seen getting out of his swanky black van and making his way towards the entrance with his team. The actor also smiled and interacted with some of the fans who had gathered to bid him a happy farewell. Rocking a beige hoodie, black trousers, grey shoes and a backpack, the actor seemed fully prepared for the big awards ceremony that would unfurl next week. The same would be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 13 and everyone has their eyes set on RRR once again.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has made the country proud by winning the Golden Globes and scoring a nomination for Oscars under the Best Original Song category. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by M.M Keeravani, the foot tapping number has made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. While the peppy song has compelled the entire world to groove to the musical masterpiece, several celebrities irrespective of the industry they hail from have attempted the hook step of the globally loved song.

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

