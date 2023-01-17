RRR Star Jr NTR Meets Marvel's Top Executive Days After Expressing His Wish to Be a Part of MCU?

Just a week after RRR fame Jr NTR expressed his wish to be a part of a Marvel movie, a report of him meeting a top executive of the studio has come to the fore. Variety’s Marc Malkin claims that he helped introduce Jr NTR to Marvel Studio’s Victoria Alonso. If the report is to be believed, then the short meeting took place during Billboard’s official Golden Globes after-party that was held on January 10. As per the accounts of the event shared by Malkin, both Alonso and Jr NTR chatted for a brief moment. However, if something’s cooking between the two remains to be unclear as of yet.In addition to this, Jr NTR’s RRR co-star Ram Charan was also pretty much invested in the prospect of introducing Indian superheroes in Hollywood. “We also have amazing superheroes in India. Why not invite one of our superheroes to come here?” said Ram Charan admitting that he’d love to take up the role of a superhero. A week ago, Malkin revealed how Jr NTR confided in him of his wish to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The conversation between the two took place during the screening of RRR at the DGA in West Hollywood. Jr NTR also revealed to the journalist that his favourite Marvel superhero is Iron Man. What draws the character close to the South Indian actor’s heart is its relatability. “He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn’t come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk,” reportedly said the actor.

These developments come amidst RRR song Naatu Naatu’s big win at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards. The popular and energetic dance number was nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside the likes of Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, and Taylor Swift’s Carolina. To double the celebration, SS Rajamoul’s magnum opus also bagged two more prestigious awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. The accolades include the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song - Naatu Naatu and the Critics’ choice award for Best Foreign language film. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

