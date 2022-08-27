RRR Star Jr NTR To Join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra's Mega Event In Hyderabad

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. As a part of the same, the Brahmastra team has been visiting several cities around the country. Now, it has been announced that the makers are planning a mega event in Hyderabad which is likely to take place on September 2.

On Saturday, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji took to social media and announced that the RRR fame and popular Telugu actor Jr NTR will be joining the Brahmastra event in Hyderabad as a chief guest. He shared a video on his Instagram handle which not only had a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie but also presented Jr NTR’s fierce RRR look.

“Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe (sic),” Ayan wrote in the caption.

Just a few days back, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli also visited Chennai when they promoted their movie and were also seen enjoying delicious local meals. During the event, Rajamouli also talked about the movie and lauded Ayan Mukerji saying with the movie he has created a world that was not easy to create.

Brahmastra is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, South megastar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy. The film will hit theatres on September 9.

