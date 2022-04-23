RRR Star Ram Charan Snapped Barefoot As He Attends Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | Check Pics

Ram Charan has been making headlines ever since his latest movie RRR was released on March 25. The film which also starred Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Amid all this, Ram Charan recently graced the wreath-laying ceremony of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Ram Charan was invited as the chief guest at the event organised by the Government of India at Veerula Sanku Samarak at Parade Grounds, Hyderabad.

The event is being held to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence and pay tribute to the fallen war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Ram Charan inspired the 800 to 900 students, War veterans, Army soldiers, Gallantry Award Winners and Media professionals who attended the event with his profound words. He asked the students to remember how Army officers brave the harsh weather from all corners of our country so that we sit here peacefully and get on with our day-to-day activities. “It gives me immense pride to see a man or woman in any uniform. In the 14 films I have done so far, I have directly or indirectly played some roles where I have worn the Police uniform- Dhruva, Zanjeer and the most recent RRR. I am standing here today only because you all fought for us,” he said during the event.

During the event, Ram Charan was seen dressed in a black kurta. He was spotted barefoot along with a saffron cloth in his hands. For the unversed, the RRR actor is observing a 41-day-long Ayyappa Deeksha. It is a Hindu ritual that is practiced by Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi without fail. Devotees of Swamy Ayyappa observe the 41 days before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala. During this period, they wear all black clothes and walk barefoot.

Meanwhile, talking about Ram Charan’s movie RRR, on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film has collected over Rs 1100 crore worldwide so far.

