RRR Star Ram Charan To Make Special Appearance In Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines for a long time now. If recent reports are to be believed, RRR star Ram Charan is also likely to make a special cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s film. As reported by Pinkvilla, Ram Charan met Salman Khan in Hyderabad recently when it was decided that the Telugu actor will make a cameo in one of the songs of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

“Salman Khan was shooting for a larger-than-life song yesterday in Hyderabad when Ram Charan went to meet the actor. It was then when they came up with the idea of Ram making a cameo in the song, which the actor graciously agreed to. It’s an exciting number, mounted on a massive scale, and Salman and Ram’s camaraderie in it is to look out for,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill. It will be Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut movie too. Apart from this, recently it was also reported that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also been roped in for a role in the movie.

Meanwhile, E-Times recently reported that Salman Khan is planning to change the title of the film and go back to its original title, ‘Bhaijaan’. While there is no official announcement regarding the same so far, a report by the entertainment portal claimed that Salman Khan is keen on changing the film’s title.

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan will be next seen in his much-awaited Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April next year. Salman will also begin shooting for the sequel of his 2005 comedy No Entry by the end of this year. The film is likely to festure two actors apart from Salman Khan and nine other actresses.

