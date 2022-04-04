RRR Star Ram Charan Visits Single Screen Theatre in Mumbai, Gets Mobbed | Exclusive

The craze and hype around SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster RRR has transcended boundaries and has been a phenomenal success. The film has already grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide and is going strong in its second week. RRR featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and both the actors have become household names in the country.

On Sunday, Ram Charan, who plays the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju, made an impromptu visit to Mumbai. The actor was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, arriving in the city for some personal commitments. The actor was seen barefoot dressed in an Ayyappa mala as he posed for the shutterbugs waiting there for him before making his way.

Also known as the Mega Power Star, the actor later decided to make an impromptu visit to Gaitey theatre in suburban Mumbai a to see the reaction of the audience.

An insider tells News18.com, “Ram Charan suddenly thought of visiting a single screen and watch the movie along with the audience. It was a surprise visit and no one was aware of his presence. The actor reached the theatre at around 8:30 pm and watched the last half an hour with the audience."

Once the show was over and people came to know about the actor, the crowd went berserk on spotting Charan. The audience surrounded his car in huge numbers and shouted his name, also hooting and cheering for the actor.

Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 multiplex added, “I wasn’t aware of his visit. Being a Sunday, I was not present when Ram Charan visited our theatre. My employees told me about his visit once he reached. He didn’t ask for any kind of VIP treatment and calmly sat in a corner and watched the film just like any other person. Later, I saw the photographs outside where he was mobbed the people present there. This craze was no less than any Bollywood actor."

The insider adds that the actor later had dinner at Mizu, his favourite restuarant in the city. “Ram Charan loves the food served at the restaurant and makes sure to visit the restaurant whenever he is in town. The actor had a meal with his close friends before he called it a day and retired at his pad in suburban Mumbai."

The humongous success of RRR in Hindi version is a testimony to the Telugu actor’s immense popularity among the mass belts in India. He is one of the few Indian stars to grab this level of audiences’ undivided attention and cheer.

The euphoria generated by Ram Charan’s all round image has placed him ahead of all the other contemporary actors in the South region. He is making the most of these good times to strengthen his grip by choosing the correct scripts which are liked by not only Telugu speaking audiences but across the country.

Reportedly, he is in talks with a leading production house in Bollywood for a Hindi project and has also a green lighted a web-series which is going to be produced by Netflix.

