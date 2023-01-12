CHANGE LANGUAGE
RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR Will Dance to Naatu Naatu at Oscars for '17 Times' If...

The team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is currently basking in the victory of Golden Globes, where Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Song (Motion Picture).

Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan says that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

In an interview for NBP podcast, Charan was asked if he would dance on the Oscars stage with Jr NTR if Naatu Naatu gets nominated. The actor said, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again.”

The Golden Globe win for best song bolsters RRR’s chances of striking gold again in the Hollywood award season, which culminates with the Oscars, the nominations for which will be announced on January 24.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently won the top prize – Best Director – at the New York Film Critics Circle for RRR. The filmmaker was named the recipient of the honour in December and received the trophy in person at a gala held at TAO Downtown Restaurant in New York.

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR is a fictionalised story around two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

