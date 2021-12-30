RRR: Tanzanian Content Creator Grooves To Naatu Naatu

Killi Paul, a content creator from Tanzania, has created a storm on social media with his dance moves and lip sync videos to Bollywood songs. In his latest upload, Killi Paul is seen dancing on Naatu Naatu song from director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. The original video of the number features Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The two stars have wowed us all with their jaw-dropping dance skills. In his Instagram Reels, Killi has impressed everyone as he performed solo on the song with full enthusiasm.

Killi managed to perform brilliantly as he matched the dance steps of the peppy number. Instagram users have flooded the feed praising his dance skills.

Watch video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXyhsrVrt39/?utm_medium=copy_link

Towards the end of the Instagram Reel, Killi has given the sequence a twist. The video has collected over 20,300 likes so far. Over 3,000 users have also commented on it. “Awesome,” “Superb”, “Amazing,” “Perfect Steps,” were some of the words in the comment section besides fire and heart emojis.

Killi and his sister Neema have been creating a buzz on the Internet with amazing videos where they groove to the Bollywood numbers and lip-sync songs. Their videos often go viral. They have transcended all the barriers thanks to the Internet and their content is consumed by people from different languages, regions, and countries.

Coming back to the song ‘RRR’. Its groovy and upbeat tune has been composed by music director M.M. Keeravani. The video has garnered over 58 million views on YouTube so far. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles.

Take a look at the original video featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR here:

RRR is all set to hit the theatre screens on January 7, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.