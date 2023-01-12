RRR Team Gets Sweet Congratulatory Message From Amul for 'Really Remarkable Reward' at Golden Globes

As RRR’s hit track, Naatu Naatu bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Award, Amul topical has paid a buttery tribute to the lead actors and the music composer of the film. Amul, on its official Instagram page, posted a caricature of Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing the hook step of the energetic dance number as they hold buttery slices of bread in their hands. The composer of Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani stands between the actor, lifting up the Golden Globe Award.

What steals the limelight is the addition of quirky inline captions in the Amul topical. While the original full form of RRR is ‘Rise Roar Revolt’, the diary giant used a quirky wordplay to refer to it as ‘Really Remarkable Reward’ to indicate the historic achievement. The wordplay did not end there, the company also altered the lyrics of the song to give a creative twist to the artwork that read, “Amul say haan not naa tu butter.”

Take a look at the latest Amul topical here:

Within less than an hour, the latest topical amassed thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of fans also lauded the creativity of the diary giant, a user wrote, “You guys never fail to amaze me with your sheer brilliance!” Another commented, “Yet another epic topical.” One more joined, “I was waiting for this since yesterday.”

Naatu Naatu was nominated for the Best Original Song category at the 80th edition of The Golden Globes Award alongside Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Taylor Swift’s Carolina, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, and Alexandre Desplat’s Ciao Papa. The RRR hit track, which continues to top the celebratory playlist in the country, created history by becoming the first-ever Indian song to lift the winning title in the Best Original Song category. Apart from this, RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English language film section. Ever since the big win, many prominent personalities have flooded social media with congratulatory wishes for the makers of the movie, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RRR chronicles the life of two best friends turned arch-rival who decide to join hands once again for the sake of their motherland. The movie reportedly has a lifetime collection of over Rs. 12000 crores.

