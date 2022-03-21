RRR Team Visits Golden Temple to Seek Blessings for SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus, Heads to Jaipur Next

As per the multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie, the team of ‘RRR’ including Junior NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, recently visited the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their movie ahead it’s release.

The makers and the cast shared their latest pictures from the Golden temple visit, much to the surprise of their fans and building the anticipation even further.

The team made their next stop at Jaipur to interact with college students after their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The images and videos from the college visit, shared by the makers gave us glimpses of the interaction event. From an overflowing auditorium to the energy and excitement amongst the college students, it was everything you would expect from an RRR event- grand!

They also made their next stop to interact with the locals around the magnificent palace of Hawa Mahal. Fans thronged the place in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Advertisement

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Dubai, the stars of ‘RRR’ had also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it became the first film to visit the historic monument of India.

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film’s promotions from 18-22nd March.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema. The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.