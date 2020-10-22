RRR Teaser: Jr NTR is Intense as Bheem, Will Leave You Excited for the Movie

After much wait, Jr NTR fans can finally have a glimpse at their favourite Telugu star in his RRR (Rise Revolt Revenge) look as the new teaser of the SS Rajamouli directorial has been launched on Thursday. NTR plays freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie, alongside Ram Charan, who portrays Alluri Seetharama Raju in the period tale.

RRR also features international actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also part of the film in cameo roles. In fact, as per report, Alia will shoot for her portion in the movie in November. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

In the RRR teaser clip, NTR flaunts his ripped physique in various shots. He is seen braving odds as he fights for his country and its honour. Seems like Bheem lives by a code and that is survival.

NTR shows his natural and intense flair in action scenes and his rugged look in the period film is making fans go wild. There's also a flip side to NTR's Bheem as he is also shown as a religious character in the last portions of the RRR teaser.

RRR will debut in the theaters in 2021. It will a pan-India release in various languages and will surely look to set the box office on fire with its high octane action sequences and emotional storytelling.