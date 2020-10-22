RRR Teaser Reveals Jr NTR's Intense Look as Bheem, Kangana Ranaut Responds to Mumbai Police Summon

Jr NTR's first look in RRR as freedom fighter Komaram Bheem has been unveiled by the makers in a new teaser on Thursday. It went viral after the video debuted on social media.

Read: Hina Khan Meets Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal After Exiting Bigg Boss 14 House, See Pics

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Travels to Germany for 'Matrix 4' Shoot? See Pics

In another news, Meghana Raj has delivered a baby boy on Thursday. Proud uncle of the nephew shared the news with fans on social media.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Was Bent on Driving Me Out, Says Sara Gurpal

Also read: When Irrfan Khan Sang Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera saaya' for Wife

Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of herself from a flight and her caption amid coronavirus spread is winning the internet.

Read: Here's What Gauahar Khan Shared on Social Media After Her Exit from Bigg Boss 14 House

Also read: Is 'Money Heist' Getting a Pakistani Remake? '50 Crore' Actor Clarifies

After much wait, Jr NTR fans can finally have a glimpse at their favourite Telugu star in his RRR (Rise Revolt Revenge) look as the new teaser of the SS Rajamouli directorial has been launched .

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj has been blessed with a baby boy. Proud uncle Dhruva Sarja made the happy announcement on social media on Thursday. Chiranjeevi had passed away in Bengaluru on June 7 this year at the age of 36.

Kareena Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and keeps giving us glimpses of her family and professional life. On Wednesday evening, she reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while venturing outside, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police and are asked to appear before an investigating officer on October 26 and 27.

A recent report about the salaries of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants, has revealed that Shehzad Deol had the lowest salary while Rubina Dilaik is getting the highest pay.

