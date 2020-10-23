RRR Teaser: SS Rajamouli Trolled for Lifting 'National Geographic' Footage for Bheem's Intro Clip

New RRR (Rise Revolt Revenge) teaser was launched on Thursday amid much anticipation. Fans were waiting patiently for Jr NTR's Bheem look to launch for a while and finally got a glimpse of their favourite Telugu star's action avatar in the upcoming period film, directed by SS Rajamouli.

However, some netizens pointed out the Baahubali fame director's shoddy work in the movie, especially cinematography department, as some of the scenes from the new RRR teaser seemed to exact copy of stock footage available on the internet. Netizens pointed out that some visuals shot amid nature (sea, volcanic eruption, forest etc) were National Geographic style.

Jr NTR plays freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie, alongside Ram Charan, who portrays Alluri Seetharama Raju in the period tale. RRR also features international actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also part of the film in cameo roles. In fact, as per report, Alia will shoot for her portion in the movie in November. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

Here's the latest RRR teaser.

RRR will debut in the theaters in 2021. It will a pan-India release in various languages and will surely look to set the box office on fire with its high octane action sequences and emotional storytelling.