RRR: Thousands Flock To Attend SS Rajamouli's Film's 'World Biggest Screening' In Los Angeles

Just days after the Academy Awards confirmed RRR’s Naatu Naatu will be performed live during the event, the film’s ‘world’s biggest screening’ was hosted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1. This comes at a time when the movie is scheduled to be re-released in the USA and the special screening was organized at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown, LA. Thousands flocked to the matinee house to attend the event and the official Instagram page of the hit film shared a glimpse of it online. The video begins with a banner that read, “SS Rajamouli’s RRR fan celebration live.”

The camera then panned to capture the long queue assembled outside the theatre. While sharing the clip, the makers confirmed the screening was held after the 342nd day of the initial release of the actioner. It seems that the popularity of the film hasn’t dimmed a tad bit. It was also confirmed that the venue was a 1647-seater which was entirely sold out. “A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of RRR movie release. It’s heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside,” the makers said. Take a look at it here:

The special screening was also attended by the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli, superstar Ram Charan, and music composer MM Keeravaani. Besides the screening, the makers also indulged in a candid Q&A session with fans. The update was confirmed by makers on Twitter. “Tomorrow, Los Angeles will witness the world's largest RRR Movie screening yet. The 1647-seat show is already sold out, and SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, and Ram Charan will be participating in a Q&A session,” revealed a statement.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu is in the running to win the Best Original Song category of the 95th Academy Awards alongside Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Diane Warren and Sofia Carson’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, and Sony Lux, Stephanie Hsu, and David Byrne’s This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. The winner will be announced on Sunday, March 12 during the live broadcast of the 95th Oscar Awards, set to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as fierce freedom fighters who take the plunge to revolt against the British Empire. Such is the movie’s success that its lifetime collection has already exceeded Rs 1,000 crore.

