RRR to '83 and Maidaan: 10 Upcoming Movies Set to Transport You to a Different Era

Creating an era or a different time in a movie can be a daunting task, but makers have never shied away from hard work as a period film, done correctly, yields amazing results for the director and the cast. As Indian films continue to draw from our rich legacy and golden history, here’s looking at upcoming movies that will transport you to a different era, about which you must have read but rarely experienced.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s ambitious RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is all set to recreate the British Raj for the audiences. In a teaser glimpse of the upcoming film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, one can see glimpses of how well the setting and ambience of the pre-independence era is created. It will touch upon the contemporary themes of friendship and loyalty in the setting that is of the past.

Maidaan

Based on the life and times of Syed Abdul Rahim, Maidaan is the biopic of the legendary Indian football coach who moulded the football team from 1950 to early 1960. This will be an interesting story to watch as not many will be aware of the how Indian football team came up in the international arena in those time under the guidance of Abdul Rahim. the lead role is played by Ajay Devgn.

Adipurush

Om Raut directorial Adipurush is a modern re-telling of epic Ramayana and even though it will be made for the contemporary audiences using cutting edge tech and VFX, the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie will be set in the ancient era, with all the glory of our tradition captured in all its abundance.

Laal Singh Chaddha

An ambitious remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha will cover several decades up until the present times. It will follow the lead character, played by Aamir Khan, who unknowingly becomes a part of an shapes important events in the history of India. Even though Laal Singh Chaddha will touch upon various important times in our modern India history, details are closely kept under the wraps.

Ekkis

Based on the valour of PVC Lt Arun Khetarpal, Ekkis will recreate the 1960 and 1970s wartime in India for the audiences. Varun Dhawan will play the lead role of the brave officer who died in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan at the young age of 21, hence the title Ekkis. This movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is highly anticipated among the audiences. It will go on the floors next year.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, Gangubai Kathiawadi will recreate the Laal Bazaar of 1960s where the brothel owners and pimps had political ambitions and exerted influence over all major fields in Mumbai. Gangubai, also knows as Madam of Kamathipura, fought for improving living conditions of sex workers during that time. The movie is set to release on January 6.

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar will play the role of king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought off the Islamic invaders against their conquest in India. His reign as the ruler of much of North India and a valiant commander in battlefield will be shown in Prithviraj film set for release in early 2022. Such period has never been shown in Indian film history.

Ponniyin Selvan

The upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial will be released in two parts. Set in the 9th century, the film revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman who later came to be known as the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola and was the most powerful king in south at his time chiefly remembered for reinstating the Chola power and ensuring its supremacy in south India and Indian Ocean. The movie has a star-studded cast comprising of both Bollywood and famous South actors and will be high on drama as it soaks in the time gone by. The costumes and setting is expected to be top notch, especially with Ratnam at the helm of affairs.

Shamshera

Shamshera is an upcoming action and drama movie set in the pre-Independence era in India. It will star Ranbir Kapoor as a dacoit, Vaani Kapoor as a dancer and Sanjay Dutt in an undisclosed role. While not a lot has been revealed about the project, it will reportedly chronicle the story of a tribe fighting for freedom against the British Raj.

’83

Ranveer Singh plays Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directed film on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is slated for release in Christmas later this year. A lot of anticipation is riding on this movie as cricket fans have read all about this glorious event in history but it’s another thing to experience it on the big screen.

Which movie of these ten are you most excited for?

