RRR to Get Oscar Nomination in This Category, Big News for Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR Fans

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, may get an Oscar nomination at the 95th Academy Awards which will take place on March 12, 2023. The SS Rajamouli directorial has been making waves even after several months of its release in India. A section of the people was extremely disheartened when the magnum opus was not selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Following this, Rajamouli submitted RRR for the Oscars in the “for your consideration" section. And now, it seems the film may stand a chance to win the prestigious golden statue.

According to a leading international magazine Variety, RRR might get an Oscar nomination in the Visual Effects category. As per the magazine, RRR could compete with Hollywood tentpoles like Top Gun 2, Avatar 2, Black Panther 2 and The Batman in the category.

SS Rajamouli has been religiously campaigning for RRR to get an Oscar nomination along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The filmmaker achieved a big feat at the international awards circuit recently as he bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle for RRR. Founded in 1935, this is the oldest critics group in the US. RRR also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.

Meanwhile, the film is breaking records in Japan as well. RRR, which was released in Japan on October 21, has now become the fastest Indian film to enter the JPY 300 million club. As reported by Indian Express, the record comes as RRR earned JPY 305 million which is approximately Rs 17.9 crore in just 34 days. Besides this, SS Rajamouli’s directorial has also become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the country while Rajinikanth starrer Muthu remains on top with JPY 400 million or approximately Rs 22 crore.

