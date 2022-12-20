RRR to Goodbye, Forbes India List Some of India's Best Films of 2022

There are many diverse languages, cultures, and traditions in India, but they all have a deep love of movies. Whatever the language, the love for movies is something that binds all Indians together. No matter what kind of movie you prefer—romance, tragedy, or humor—this diverse cinema world has one for you.

The films on this list, which range from epic historical dramas to action-packed blockbusters, are must-sees from India. Forbes has compiled the top Indian films of all time that you should watch in 2022 to help you cope with your already mounting stress.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

It centers on Rajeevan (Kunchacko Boban), a former burglar who sues a senior minister in court. His justification appears hopeless, if not downright insane, but he is battling because a road pothole that caused an accident cost him his self-respect and means of support.

RRR

RRR is a cinematic extravaganza that excels in all facets of filmmaking. It’s a visual treat with a compelling plot, crazy action sequences, an excellent cast, and a catchy soundtrack. The Telugu film, directed by SS Rajamouli deals with patriotism, friendship, love, treachery, and sacrifice.

Goodbye

The movie’s ensemble was faithful to their parts as members of a family who are mourning the loss of a loved one. Nevertheless, Neena Gupta, who played Gayatri Bhalla, the family member who passed away, received less screen time.

The Swimmers

Sally El Hosaini’s film The Swimmers, depicting the challenges of two young Syrian refugee girls, is about their life. In The Swimmers, two sisters, Yusra and Sara, travel to Europe via a perilous maritime path after being forced to flee their native Syria. They eventually connected with their family after competing at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Gargi

The courtroom drama Gargi, which Gautham Ramachandran directed, sensitively depicts a child rape investigation while also addressing pertinent topics, including media trials, doubting the victim, and the flaws and gaps in the criminal justice system.

Rorschach

In his non-linear film Rorschach, director Nissam Basheer incorporates paranormal aspects, suspense, emotions, and drama that are sure to keep you guessing and on the edge of your seat right up to the very end. The film is titled after the psychological test of the same name.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

A girl from a small town named Gangubai Kathiwadi aspires to work in Bollywood. Her boyfriend entices her to travel to Mumbai by promising her a job in the cinema. Instead, she is taken to a Kamathipura brothel from which there is no exit.

The film, which is based on the gritty book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, follows her transformation from a timid, fearful, and helpless little girl to a fearless, determined madam of the brothel.

