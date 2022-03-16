RRR to Premiere in Recording-Breaking 1150 Locations Across USA

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR will be released in a record-breaking 1150 locations in the USA. No other Indian film has been released on such a massive scale in America before.

RRR will be premiered in most IMAX theatres across the United States. The bookings for the film have already begun. The film is expected to be shown in IMAX theatres around the world. The exact number is unknown, but RRR will be shown in over 100 IMAX theatres outside India beginning March 24 or 25, a first for an Indian film.

The SS Rajamouli directorial is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. RRR was scheduled to release in theatres on July 30, 2020, but was repeatedly postponed owing to production delays and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the film will be released in theatres on March 25, 2022.

The film’s initial pre-release earning was estimated to be Rs 400 crores, but it was later revealed that the revised pre-release earning was 890 crores, the highest for any Indian film to date. The domestic theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were valued at Rs 165 crores.

Lyca Productions paid Rs 48 crore for the film’s Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights. The contract for the North Indian theatre release rights was estimated to be worth Rs. 140 crore. Theatrical rights in Kerala and Karnataka were sold for 15 crores and 45 crores, respectively. Phars Films paid 70 crores for the overseas rights.

RRR will depict the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and promises to be a visual treat. The film was officially announced in March 2018, and principal photography began in November of the same year. The majority of the film was shot in India, with a few parts in Ukraine and Bulgaria. RRR will also feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

