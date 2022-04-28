RRR To Radhe Shyam, Tollywood Films With Highest Pre Release Business

Telugu and Tamil cinema has boomed in the last few years. After the Baahubali franchise, Tollywood could no longer be tagged as “the regional cinema".

Here’s a list of top movies in recent years with the highest pre-release business in Tollywood.

RRR: The SS Rajamouli directorial, breaking all the possible records, had a pre-release business of Rs 451 Cr.

Bahubali 2- The Conclusion, helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film went on to gross Rs 352cr as part of the pre-release business.

Saho, starring Rebel star Prabhas, grossed Rs. 270 crore pre-release business.

Radhe Shyam, the sci-fi drama, raked in Rs 202.80 Cr in pre-release business.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The movie, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, grossed over Rs. 187.25 crore pre-release business.

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, grossed over Rs. 144.9 crore in pre-release business.

Acharya: Starring megastars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the film is set to release on April 29. It is in the top 7 with a pre-release business of 131.20 crores.

SPYder: The film, directed by Murugadoss starring Mahesh Babu, is priced at Rs. 124.3+ crore pre-release business.

Agnyaathavaasi: Helmed by Trivikram with Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film earned Rs. 124.6 crore pre-release business.

Bahubali: The Beginning: Released in 2015, the film raked in Rs 118 Cr pre-release business.

Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan brought in Rs. 106.75 crore pre-release business.

Maharishi and Bharat Ane Nenu, both starring Mahesh Babu collected Rs. 100 crores.

Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu earned Rs 99.30 Cr.

Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava headlined by Jr. NTR raked Rs 91 Cr.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama starred Ram Charan and had Rs 90 Cr pre-release business.

Vakeel Saab, headlined by Pawan Kalyan, had Rs 89.35 Cr.

Khaidi No 150 released in 2017 had Rs 89 Cr pre-release business

Sardar Gabbar Singh by Pawan Kalyan grossed Rs 87.7 Cr

Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr. NTR had earned Rs 86 Cr.

KaatamaRayudu raked Rs 84.5 Cr.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected Rs 84.34 Cr in pre-release business

Rangasthalam headlined by Ram Charan received Rs 80 Cr in pre-release business

And last, DJ-Duvvada Jagannatham, starring Allu Arjun, laid up Rs 79 Cr+ pre-release business.

