RRR to Stream on OTT Soon? Date, Platforms and Other Details

After dominating the theatres not just across India but also in several other parts of the world, including the United States, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer RRR is now all set for its OTT release.

Reportedly, Zee5 and Netflix have bought the digital streaming rights of the film. While Netflix will distribute the Hindi-dubbed version, Zee5 will stream Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions. Internationally, the film will be available on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish.

RRR OTT release date

Although none of the OTT platforms has made an official announcement as of now, sources say that it may have a digital premiere on May 25 or in early June. The film is most likely to be streamed from June 3, 2022, however, an official announcement in this is yet awaited.

Usually, a film streams on an OTT platform depending on its theatrical performance. It takes roughly 4-8 weeks after the theatrical release of the film to hit OTT platforms. Rajamouli’s RRR has broken all the box office records in India and across the world.

The lifetime collection of RRR stands at Rs 255.04 crores in India and has earned around 11 crores worldwide. The period drama is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began and the third highest-grossing film overall.

The script of the film was written by Vijayendra Prasad and was released in theatres on 25 March. The story of the film is based on the reign of Raja Ram. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the Rajamouli magnum opus also stars Hollywood’s Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in important roles.

