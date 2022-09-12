RRR to Tiger Zinda Hai, List of Most Expensive Indian Films and How They Fared

You may be amazed to know that India is the largest producer of films in the world with about 1600 to 1800 films released every year. The Indian film industry has, in recent times, upped the ante as far as production scales are concerned, with a sizable number of expensive high-budget films produced from time to time. These movies spend crores on costume designs, elaborate sets as well as visually stunning VFX and action sequences. However, not every single of these movies enthralls the audience. Some hit the bull’s eye while some bite the dust. Many big-budget movies have lost crores. Let us take a look at the fate of some of the big films released in the last couple of years.

Top showsha video

RRR

The highest budgeted film of the country, RRR set the cash registers ringing without interval. Made on a budget of Rs 550 crores, the film grossed more than Rs 1200 crores worldwide. Around 2800 VFX shots were prepared for the film in 18 VFX studios.

2.0

Made on a Rs 500 crore budget, this is India’s second most expensive movie to date. Although the film recovered its cost and did not suffer losses, this Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer is still considered a financial letdown since its Rs 519 crores collection was still less than anticipated.

Brahmastra

The recently released Brahmastra has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and boasts of never-seen-before VFX in Indian movies. Having made on a budget of Rs 410 crores, the movie has reportedly collected Rs 105 crore in its first weekend itself and is still raking in the money.

Saaho

Saaho starring Prabhas was meant to cash in on the success of his previously released Baahubali films. Although a major critical failure, this Rs 300 crore film still managed to collect Rs 430 crore globally.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam was made on a budget of around Rs300-350 crores. However, the film failed at the box office and collected just Rs 200 crore. The film’s failure caused Prabhas’ star value to plummet.

Thugs of Hindostan

This 2018 Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer boasted of a stellar star cast and some great action and VFX, supported by a Rs 310 crores budget. However, it failed to impress audiences and made only Rs 245 crore, failing to recover its cost.

83

This retelling of Team India’s first win of the Cricket World Cup had a lot riding on it. The Rs 270 crore movie was released after the theaters reopened post the second wave of Covid-19. This may have resulted in poor footfall and the film collected Rs 186 crore at the worldwide box office.

Baahubali

The Baahubali films became trendsetters as far as Indian big budget films go. Released in two parts, the Baahubali franchise is also the highest-grossing one in India. Baahubali The Conclusion earned 1600 crores, with a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Padmavaat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone was made on a budget of 215 crores. Despite huge controversies, the film grossed Rs 545 crore at the global box office.

Tiger Zinda hai

Released in 2017 under the Yash Raj Films banner, Tiger Zinda Hai is ranked 10th in the most expensive Indian films list. Made on a budget of Rs 210 crore, the film collected Rs 565 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here