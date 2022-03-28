RRR Tops List of Highest Second Day Grossers in Andhra, Telangana; Baahubali on 2nd Spot

While Bollywood is still regarded as the mainstream Indian cinema, South Indian cinema, primarily Telugu, followed by Tamil, has left a lasting imprint on people’s minds as well as the box office in recent years.

Several Tamil and Telugu films have registered tremendous success at the global box office and dominated the number game, particularly in the Telugu-speaking Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. Let’s take a deep dive into it.

RRR: With a total sum of Rs 31.63 crore in two days in the Andhra-Telangana region, Rajamouli’s magnum opus stands at the top of the chart. The movie is reportedly on its way to surpass the triumph of Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2: The Rajamouli-Prabhas film earned Rs 14.80 crore in the first two days in AP-Telangana and is currently at the second position.

Pushpa: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa grossed Rs 13.70 crore in the first two days of its release in Andhra and Telangana.

Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan’s Bhimla Nayak collected Rs 13.14 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in two days. The increase in AP ticket prices has had a limited impact.

Radhe Shyam: The Prabhas starrer, helmed by Radhakrishna Kumar, grossed 12.32 crore shares on the second day. However, following that, the collections began to decline.

Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab overcame the hardship of COVID-19 and collected Rs 10.74 crore in the first two days.

SAHO: Due to negative publicity by the media, SAHO’s two-day collections took a hit. However, the film still grossed Rs 10.55 crore.

Ala Vaikunta Puram: Allu Arjun and Trivikram had fantastic chemistry in Ala Vaikunta Puram, which generated Rs 10.25 crore in two days.

Saira: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Saira film earned 10.12 crore shares on the second day.

