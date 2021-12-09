RRR Trailer Launch: All You Need To Know About SS Rajamouli's Period Drama

After Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR is the next big project from filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The director had kept the details of the film under wraps for a long time and has been revealing only tidbits as the period drama is nearing its release date. He is someone who had kept the secret of ‘Why Kattapa killed Baahubali?’ for two years. As the RRR trailer will be out tomorrow, we bring you all the details that you need to know about this big-budget film.

WHAT IS THE BUDGET OF RRR?

Baahubali: The Conclusion was made on a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore and the film went on to earn over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Fans were eager to know how far Rajamouli will go for RRR in terms of cost. And the director seems to have gone all guns blazing for the venture. It is rumoured that producers of RRR have spent around Rs 350-400 crore on the film.

STAR CAST OF RRR?

The cast of RRR was the most speculated one, especially the leading actress. From Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh to Rashmika Mandanna, there were several heroines who were rumoured to play the lead role. However, in the end, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt was finalised as the heroine. Alia has been paired opposite Ram Charan in the film, while Jr NTR will romance British actress Daisy Edgar Jones. Apart from this, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn also features in the film, while Tamil actor Samuthirakani will also be seen in a prominent role.

STORYLINE OF RRR?

The film is set in the pre-Independence era, and it is a fictional tale about two warriors, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem portrayed by Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. According to Rajamouli, RRR is a pan-Indian film painted on a large canvas.

TITLE OF THE FILM?

Rajamouli had piqued the curiosity of his fans after he announced that his period film is titled ‘RRR’. He had later revealed that the title is an abbreviation for ‘Raama Roudra Rushitam’ in Telugu. For those wondering about the meaning, in English, it is translated to ‘Rise Revolt Revenge’.

