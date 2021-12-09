RRR Trailer Launch: Twitter Erupts in Excitement, Fans Call SS Rajamouli's Film a 'Blockbuster'

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action drama RRR was unveiled today, December 9. The abbreviation RRR means Raama Roudra Rushitam in Telugu, and in English, it translates to Rise, Revolt, and Revenge. It is to be noted that this film marks Rajamouli’s return after his ultra-successful Baahubali franchise, thus the excitement and expectations from RRR are high. Rajamouli is popular for big-screen spectacles and painting large canvases, and this film is no different.

Rajamouli has focused on making RRR an international film in terms of both scale and scope. The trailer of RRR looks like an ideal cinematic event to kickstart the new year. It is no news that RRR is a star-studded film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Several videos of fans hooting for Charan and Jr. NTR outside theatres, wherein the trailer was screened, surfaced online. They had also put-up big posters of Jr NTR and Charan all around the theatres.

Take a look:

Awesome little boss pic.twitter.com/9W634Yvt6D— Jai Chiranjeevi Jai Acharya Jai sree mukhi (@asreeram1980) December 9, 2021

Watch the fan craze inside theatres:

U wont find this madness any where else…just love this fan craze pic.twitter.com/0K3U6Cfha1— Abhishek jain (@abhijain10100) December 9, 2021

Netizens have already declared RRR an “all time blockbuster movie”.

All time block buster movie hogi RRR congratulations Ajjjjjjjjjjjjjj sir — Vijay Manikrao Kachole (@VijayManikraoK2) December 9, 2021

Arrehhh aaaag lagaaadiye bhaaii Cutout lagaayenge hyd me aapka— KrishnaChaitanya (@chaitanyaaa___) December 9, 2021

mind blowing…. never before never after — RAMESH G (@RAMESHG21811768) December 9, 2021

The trailer has set the bar really high as users on the microblogging site are sure that the movie is going to be a “dhamaka” and “blockbuster”. Sharing their reactions, many users called it “superb” and “omg what a movie”.

trailer — Shubham (@SinghamBrigade) December 9, 2021

dhamaka — Shubham (@SinghamBrigade) December 9, 2021

Omg wht a movie — Saumyaranjan Mallick (@Saumyar68571434) December 9, 2021

Several fans shared glimpses from the trailer, and once again Ramajouli’s name trended on Twitter along with the hashtag ‘Goosebumps’.

Though Charan is known for his toned physique, Jr NTR has impressed his fans with his path-breaking body transformation. All in all, fans have given a big thumbs up to the trailer, and they cannot wait for the movie to hit the theatres.

RRR releases in cinemas on January 7, 2022.

