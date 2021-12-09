RRR Trailer Out: SS Rajamouli Takes Us on Intense, Raw and Intriguing Ride with Ram Charan and Jr NTR

After a long wait, the trailer of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR or Rise Revolt Revenge has finally been released and fans cannot keep calm. The excitement around the iconic spectacle, featuring Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, has increased many folds as it has been a subject of heated discussion ever since the film was announced.

Much like the previous assets of the film, the trailer showcased the changed avatars of the actors. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR won everyone’s hearts as they roared on screen. The picturesque locations, breathtaking cinematography and patriotic sequences are truly marvelous. It gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store, and has built the anticipation further for the audiences wanting more.

The trailer launch was followed by a grand event in Mumbai. Watch the trailer here:

‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Apart from this, there are many details that are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia’s character for starters, even the song Janani doesn’t give out a clear picture about the film or their characters.

As the story is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama and plus the scale it has been made is so huge that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theater. RRR includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ is releasing on 7th January, 2022.

Rajamouli had piqued the curiosity of his fans after he announced that his period film is titled ‘RRR’. He had later revealed that the title is an abbreviation for ‘Raama Roudra Rushitam’ in Telugu. For those wondering about the meaning, in English, it is translated to ‘Rise Revolt Revenge’.

