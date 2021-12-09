RRR Trailer Release: Theater Owners Request Police Security

After Bahubali: The Conclusion, SS. Rajamouli has once again painted a huge canvas in the form of Raudram Ranam Rudhiram, popular from its abbreviation name – RRR. The Rs 400 crore film has a bankable star cast of Tollywood and Bollywood. RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt among others.

Fans went berserk as the trailer of RRR was released today, December 9. Hundreds of theatres across all the Telugu districts were booked for screening the trailer. The excitement was not just limited to the Telugu districts, several of the Pan-Indian movie fans which Rajamouli has gained post his stupendous success of Baahubali were also eagerly awaiting the trailer.

Charan and Jr NTR have wowed fans with their mind-blowing body transformations, and the trailer has indicated that Rajamouli is set to break his own record with RRR.

Keeping in mind the craze of the actors among moviegoers, Vizag’s leading movie theatre association, Sarath had reportedly written a letter to the local police demanding special security for their theatres. The letter, wherein the theatre association was demanding protection for their twin theatres from 9 AM to 10 AM, has now gone viral on the internet. The request was made as the association had assumed that a huge gathering of fans would gather around and who would go to any extent out of euphoria post the trailer release.

Following the instinct, the owner had reportedly asked the Visakhapatnam Assistant Commissioner of Police to equip the theatres with special security. In the past when the trailer of Vakeel Saabstarring Pawan Kalyan was screened, the theatres' spectacles were shattered due to the huge gathering of PK fans.

RRR has become one of the most awaited films across India. To bring back the glory of the Indian cinema to the overseas audience, the makers are aiming to release the film in 1,000 plus multiplexes only in the US.

