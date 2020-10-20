RRR Update: Jr NTR's First Look as Komaram Bheem Out on This Day

SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated movie RRR (Rise Revolt Revenge) was one of the projects that were stalled amid the coronavirus spread. However, everything is now back on track as the unit has resumed shooting for the magnum opus in Hyderabad.

While lead actor Ram Charan's first look in the movie was unveiled earlier this year on his birthday, fans were eagerly awaiting a glimpse at Jr NTR's look in the movie as well. The wait was prolonged after the RRR team officially announced that the first look was not unveiling on NTR's birthday as the team was not ready yet.

Now, an official update from the makers has confirmed that Jr NTR's first look from RRR will be unveiled on October 22 at 11 am.

After the announcement, #RamarajuForBheemOnOct22 started trending on social media. Fans can't keep calm for their favourite Telugu star's first look from RRR to drop.

RRR also features international actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also part of the film in cameo roles. In fact, as per report, Alia will shoot for her portion in the movie in November.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.