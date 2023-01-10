RRR Will Win Oscar for Best Film, Declares Hollywood Producer Jason Blum

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was one of the most successful films of 2022, not only in India but globally as well. Embellished with quirky dance sequences, visual extravaganza and surreal fight segments, the film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, attained a cult status in no time. Now, Hollywood producer Jason Blum has joined the bandwagon of International stars to express admiration for RRR.

Blum, the founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse which has produced Oscar nominated movie ‘Get Out’ and horror movies such as ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Insidious,’ is sure that Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will be feted with the Best Film honour at this year’s Oscars.

He tweeted, “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please." “If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar," he added.

I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar.— Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 8, 2023

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

This comes after Interstellar star and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who is also an Academy member, heaped praise on RRR. Jessica Chastain took to her Twitter handle to share a clip of the iconic ‘Naatu Naatu’ song along with a small appreciation post for Rajamouli’s film. She wrote, “Watching this film was such a party.”

