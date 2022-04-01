RRR Worldwide Box Office: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Film Crosses Rs 710 Cr, Will It Beat Baahubali 2?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has undoubtedly become one of the biggest blockbusters India has ever had. The movie has been getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and critics. It has also been breaking records at the box office.

In just a week of its release, RRR has collected over Rs 700 crore worldwide. Yes, you read it right. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film’s gross box office collection after week one is Rs 710 crores. Of this, the film has collected Rs 560 crore in India. “‘RRR’ IS UNSTOPPABLE, UNSHAKEABLE… *#Worldwide* Week 1 Gross BOC: ₹ 710 cr… *#India* Gross BOC: ₹ 560 cr… Next to #Baahubali2. #RRR #RRRMovie," the trade analyst wrote.

With RRR’s worldwide collection at Rs 710 crore, it will be interesting to see if SS Rajamouli’s movie will surpass his 2017 movie Baahubali: The Conclusion which had collected a little over Rs 1000 crore.

Meanwhile, earlier today, it was also revealed that even the Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 132.59 crore so far. With this, it has also left behind Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files which had earned Rs. 120.66 crore and Rs 97.30 crore in its first week.

#RRR wins hearts and conquers #BO… Packs a supeRRRb total, emerges HIGHEST SCORING #Hindi film in *Week 1* [post pandemic]… Mass circuits teRRRific… Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr, Thu 12 cr. Total: ₹ 132.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Nsevwx1Cdy— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2022

For the unversed, RRR was released on March 25. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and working towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

