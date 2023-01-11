RRR's Golden Globes Win: SS Rajamouli And Team's Iconic Moments At The Award Ceremony

The whole country danced to the beats of music composer MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu yet again. SS Rajamouli’s larger-than-life movie RRR, after creating waves in Hollywood, made history as its highly energetic song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. It was a monumental day for the team as MM Keeravani accepted the prestigious and his first Golden Globe Award while the entire team applauded and cheered. The magnum opus was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film but Argentina’s movie titled Argentina, 1985 won the award. For the unversed, Golden Globe has kick-started the award season in Hollywood.

The entire team is extremely elated with their win and took to their social media to celebrate their achievement. One video captured the reaction of the team after RRR’s name was announced as the winner in the Best Song category. The caption read, “And, the Golden Globe Award For Best Original Song Goes To Naatu Naatu”.

Check out the video here-

The next video was of MM Keeravani’s acceptance speech at the award show. The caption for the post read, “MM Keeravaani’s #GoldenGlobes2023 acceptance Speech!"

The team couldn’t keep calm as it gushed about its win excitedly in the next post which read, “India, this is the best news to wake up to! Naatu Naatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a Golden Globes."

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

The team dedicated yet another post to the ‘legendary’ musician.

This post offers a glimpse of the attendees at the Los Angeles award show. It features Jr NTR and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Here’s another photo with the team visiting the prestigious award show-:

This post shows the director and the male protagonists of the movie RRR happily posing for the camera.

An excited Ram Charan posted a photo and wrote, “ And we won the Golden Globes”.

Proud wife, Upasana uploaded a photo with her husband, Ram Charan and expressed her feelings after the grand win.

Jr NTR too grabbed the opportunity to congratulate the RRR family and MM Keeravani by posting a photo on Instagram. Check out the post here:

SS Rajamouli is ‘speechless’ at the historic win of the movie and posted a photo.

Alia Bhatt, who has a small cameo role in the movie, too shared an Instagram story.

Ajay Devgn too plays a short yet significant role in the movie. He too congratulated the team.

Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song. #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/kYL1QczZ44— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 11, 2023

RRR has been produced by DVV Entertainment. It is a period drama set in India during the 1920s. It shows the inspiring story of two of India`s freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

