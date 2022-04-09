RRR’s Hindi Version Collects Rs. 213.59 Crores, Should Cross 1000 Crores This Week Worldwide

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is in no mood to slow down it seems. The film, which released back on 25th March, is enjoying a good run at the box-office. With no strong competitor at the box-office, there is nothing to stop the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan film as well. Now, even on the third Friday, the film continues to fare well at the box- office.

On its 3rd Friday, the Hindi version of the film collected Rs. 5 crores. This is a good number, since the film has already run for two weeks. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film is still getting good footfalls. The total collection for the Hindi version now stands at Rs. 213.59 crores. With no major releases this week, the numbers will only grow, over the weekend and then in the week. See the tweet here:

#RRR [Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri… Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits… Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]… Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹ 213.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UdMlOySZxx— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

If we talk about the worldwide box-office, then the film will definitely be crossing the 1000 crore mark this week. On its third Friday, the film collected Rs. 12.43 crores. The total collection, as reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan is now Rs. 981.67 crores. Check out his tweet here:

Advertisement

#RRR WW Box OfficeMarching towards ₹1000 cr Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 crWeek 2 - ₹ 259.88 crWeek 3Day 1 - ₹ 12.43 crTotal - ₹ 981.67 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 9, 2022

The SS Rajamouli film would face three competitions next week. The threat would come from three sides- the much awaited Kannada film KGF 2, the Tamil film Raw (Beast) starring Thalapathy Vijay and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name that had Nani in the lead.

But by then, RRR would already have done a massive business, as is evident from the numbers. The film has already broken several records. The film has already become the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide, beating Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It also crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in the Nizam area alone and became the first film to have crossed double figures in a single territory/ state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.