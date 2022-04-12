RRR’s Naatu Naatu Full Song Out; Music Composer M M Keeravani Promises OST Soon

It’s been over three weeks since the release of RRR, which has taken the domestic as well as the international box office by storm, but the makers continue to promote the film. The video song of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Naatu Naatu from RRR was presented on April 11 at 4 p.m., according to the recent updates. The song, dubbed Naacho Naacho in Hindi, is well-known for its catchy hook step and throbbing beats. The video song was released in five languages, roughly three weeks following the film’s release.

Lahari music tweeted and confirmed the same by sharing a tweet. The tweet read, “Dance Number of the Decade RRR Mass Anthem video song from RRR Movie releasing today at 4 PM. An M M Keeravaani musical.”

The Tamil version of the song, titled Naattu Koothu, as well as all other versions, can be viewed on YouTube. Since the official release, the song has been shared by admirers all around the world.

Advertisement

The dance number Naatu Naatu is choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the lyrics are written by Chandrabose, and the music is composed by MM Keeravani of Baahubali fame. Keeravani, the man behind the chartbuster, has worked his magic with the rhythm.

Keeravani recently thanked everyone who helped make his song a success. He also promised to share the OST as soon as feasible in a tweet.

Keeravani stated that the OST will be available in less than a month. He also revealed that the OST will comprise the most popular folk song from the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film, Komma Uyyala.

“Thank You for all the appreciation for RRR BGM. This time I won’t let it be late. OST will be out in less than a month. That includes the full song by Malli at her village," the tweet read.

Thank You for all the appreciation for RRRBGM. This time I won’t let it be late. OST will be out in less than a month. That includes the full song by Malli at her village.— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) April 4, 2022

RRR, which was released on March 25, has already surpassed the Rs 1000 Cr milestone at the global box office. The SS Rajamouli directorial is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. It stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in supporting parts.

RRR is a fictitious story based on the lives of independence warriors Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharamaraju when they were youngsters (Ram Charan).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.