RRR's Naatu Naatu Song Creates This New Record on YouTube, Fans Can't Wait for Film Now

After being postponed multiple times, S.S Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film RRR — Ratham Ranam Roudhiram — will be released on March 25 this year. The film had to be postponed several times due to the ongoing third wave of Covid-19. The audience is finally happy to know the release date of this eagerly-awaited film. And now, there is another reason for them to be happy.

RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, which was released last year on November 10, has garnered a total of 200 million views on YouTube across all channels. NTR Junior informed everyone about this achievement on Twitter.

NTR Junior and Ram Charan’s moves are a sheer delight to their fans.

Other songs from the film have also received a humongous response. The song titled, The Rise of Ram Raamam Raaghavam, has been penned by K Shiva Dutta. Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan and Charu Hariharan have lent their vocals to the song. The breathtaking visuals are a major highlight of this song.

Rumours are rife that RRR will also be releasing on Netflix within 60 days of its theatrical premiere. The official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

In an interview, Rajamouli said that a particular sequence of this film cost a whopping Rs 75 lakh. This sequence has been filmed in 65 days. The total budget of RRR has been reported to be around Rs 400 crore.

RRR is a fictional story about two revolutionaries and their journey away from home. They then start a fight for their country. Apart from NTR Junior and Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris are a part of this film.

Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran are also a part of this film. Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story of RRR. Sai Madhav Burra has penned Telugu dialogues, while Madhan Karky has written Tamil dialogues.

