RRR’s Tribal Anthem Komma Uyyala To Be Out On April 16

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has turned out to be a massive success. The film has already grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide and is still going strong. Amid its great run, the producers of the movie have announced to release the song Komma Uyyala at 4pm on April 16.

SS Rajamouli places a high value on music in his films, whether it is background scores or the songs. Music director MM Keeravani has created the amazing tracks and background scores for RRR.

In a recent tweet Lahari Music, which has bagged the music rights of the epic drama, announced the release of the latest track of the film. “Gear up to tune to the heartfelt song of the year! The full Video Song will be out at 4 PM tomorrow. An MM Keeravani Musical,” tweeted Lahari Music.

The entire video for the enchanting soundtrack will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The song is named Ambar se Toda in Hindi.

Advertisement

Composer MM Keeravani has lately offered to deliver the OST (Original Sound Track). He also thanked the audience for loving the tracks.

He recently tweeted, “Thank You for all the appreciation for RRR BGM. This time I won’t let it be late. OST will be out in less than a month. That includes the full song by Malli at her village.”

Thank You for all the appreciation for RRRBGM. This time I won’t let it be late. OST will be out in less than a month. That includes the full song by Malli at her village.— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the voice behind this melodious track is a child singer named Prakriti Reddy. As per Tollywood.net, Keeravani came to know about this little girl when she participated in a musical show called Pattabhishekam for Annamayya, which aired on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel.

Recently, the makers released another song from the album. The dance anthem, Naatu Naatu, was released three weeks after the film’s premiere on April 11.

The song, known in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, is well-known for its infectious hook step and pulsating rhythms. The video song has been released in all five languages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.