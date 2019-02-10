English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSVP to Make a Biopic on Tennis Star Sania Mirza, Details Inside
Sania Mirza has herself confirmed the filming of her biopic, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
Image: Sania Mirza/Instagram
Doing a sports film is not easy. Ask Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag or Priyanka Chopra, who played boxer Mary Kom in Mary Kom. There are the extremities of fitness training that one needs to confront, while he/she steps into the shoes of a famed athlete or sportsperson. But the challenge comes with opportunities. Now, be assured that only some special actress will get to portray Sania Mirza on-screen, in the tennis star’s upcoming biopic, to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films.
RSVP is all set to make a biopic on Sania and the sportstar has herself confirmed the filming of the said project. The iconic sports athlete was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, “It’s excitement combined with nervousness—a ‘butterfly in your stomach’ feeling—when you are about to let your life story out to the world.”
“It’s what I felt when my biography was written and I feel exactly the same when my journey is going to be presented on the big screen. I know it’s in good hands with an astute producer like Ronnie (Screwvala), who’s known for telling stories impactfully. I am so excited to partner with him and his team at RSVP and honestly can’t wait for it to go on floors,” she added.
Sania’s story is truly inspiring. In a career spanning over 16 years, and counting, Sania has emerged as the face of Indian Tennis, encouraging people to follow suit. She is also one of the highest-paid and high-profile athletes in India.
Undoubtedly the finest women's tennis player to have ever represented India, Sania's achievements also include laurels like Arjuna award, WTA newcomer of the year, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and the Padma Bhushan.
It remains to be seen who is signed on to play the role of Sania in this upcoming sports biopic, another one in line with Saina Nehwal’s biopic, starring Shraddha Kapoor, The PT Usha biopic and ’83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.
