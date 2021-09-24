CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla & Vishal Mishra Open Up On Their Track 'Tumse Pyaar Hai'

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla have come together for Vishal Mishra's track, Tumse Pyaar Hai. The couple seen in a rural setting are surely making their fans happy.

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla & Vishal Mishra in conversation with CNN News18’s Shweta Rashmi spoke about their latest release, Tumse Pyaar Hai. The team spoke about the beautiful melody and what made the song special.

While they discussed how the song beautifully captures small town romance, they recalled how innocent the feeling was for them. Singer Vishal Mishra even spoke about his thought behind the song, which was very simple.

They later answered some interesting fan questions where they talked about their favorite moments from the shoot and the final video. Rubina also confessed that she finally lived her dream of Abhinav chasing her, even though it was for a scene.

The actors also sent special messages for their fans and thanked them for all the support over the years.

The song within a few hours of release, was already trending on across social media!

first published:August 06, 2021, 13:14 IST