Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Wedding: Inside Photos You May Have Missed
Image: Twitter account @RubiHolics
While Rubina looked resplendent in a white lehenga adorned with colorful embroidery, Abhinav looked suave in a blue shervani.
Rubina-Abhinav followed both Himachali and Punjabi rituals for their wedding which saw the presence of family members and close friends.
“Our wedding, especially the rituals we’re doing with friends and family, that’s absolutely a personal and a private affair and we love to keep it that way. We are not looking at publicising or putting them on social media and make it a public affair,” the couple was quoted as saying in an interview to Hindustan Times.
Before their wedding on Thursday, the sangeet ceremony and engagement function saw the presence of Rubina and Abhinav's relatives.
Rubina and Abhinav’s wedding also saw the presence from some known faces including Hussain, Tina Kuwajerwala and Sharad and Keerti Kelkar from the showbiz industry.
Rubina made a debut on the small screen with show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan.
She was later seen in Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Abhinav Shukla too has been seen in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan.
He was last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum while Rubina essayed the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.
