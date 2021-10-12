Rubina Dilaik Aces Perfect Hair Flip in the Sea; Her Sexy Bikini Look Stuns Rubiholics

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik just made our day with a brand new set of photos of herself. The sexy pictures that Rubina dropped on Instagram feature her enjoying herself in a swimming pool. Rubina can be seen dressed in a hot black bikini in the photos. The 34-year-old actress looks gorgeous as she flips her hair in the swimming pool. The photos were taken in the Maldives.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Rubina simply wrote, “Eunoia (which translates to ‘beautiful thinking’ in English)…" Rubina’s post received many comments from her Instafam including her husband Abhinav Shukla, who dropped a series of heart-eyed emojis. “Hottie," an Instagram user commented on Rubina’s photos, while most others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Rubina Dilaik jetted off to the island nation to celebrate her husband, Abhinav Shukla’s birthday. Even though the couple returned from the vacation long back, Rubina has still been sharing stunning pictures from the holiday. One of Rubina’s recent posts features her enjoying the island life while wearing a hot red bikini.

Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most loved TV couples. The duo was last seen together in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where Rubina walked away with the trophy. Post the show, while Rubina returned to her show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

