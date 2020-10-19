Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Answer 'Bigg Boss' Quiz in This Video After Denying Watching the Show

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when show's host Salman Khan asked contestant Rubina Dilaik, who refused to do a task as she found it against her self-respect, if she has watched the past seasons of the show. The actress straightaway said 'no'.

Joining Rubina her husband, actor and contestant Abhinav Shukla also said that he has only watched 2 episodes of Bigg Boss. Salman then questioned Rubina on why did she agree to do a show that she is unaware of.

Now, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi took to Twitter and shared an old video featuring Rubina and Abhinav, where they are answering Bigg Boss Q & A’s. He wrote alongside the video, “O.M.G Yeh Kya Hai😜…Yeh Sach Nhi ho Sakta🙉🙊🙈.”

After Rubina rejected the task, seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla also reprimanded her behavior and said that she is in the wrong show.

Meanwhile, from the nominated contestants Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shehzad Deol. Salman announced the bottom three contestants, which are Abhinav, Jaan and Shehzad. Salman also asked the fresher contestants to pick one name from the bottom three contestants for elimination.