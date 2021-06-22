Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Celebrate Marriage Anniversary on Video Call

Shakti fame and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla completed three of marital bliss on June 21. They had tied the knot back in 2018. The power couple could not celebrate their anniversary together as Rubina is in Agra for the shooting of her show Shakti, whereas Abhinav is in Cape Town as he has participated in the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Amid these busy schedules, video calls have held them together.

On June 21, Rubina shared photos that featured her on a video call with Abhinav. She captioned the images after the very famous song of Baghban. The couple will reunite soon as Abhinav has recently wrapped up the shoot of KKK 11. Fans along with her Bigg Boss co-contestant Nikki Tamboli were in awe of the video.

Earlier in the day, to mark three years of togetherness, the TV queen had posted a video of Abhinav with a lovable message. In the caption, she referred to Abhinav as her strength, weakness, light, darkness, calmness, and storm. Next, she expressed how blessed she feels to grow every day with Abhinav and showered lots of love over him.

Abhinav too shared an affectionate post on his Instagram feed. Posting a picture of Rubina, he first cheekily asked whether can he photograph her or not. Wishing her third marriage anniversary, Abhinav cherished many more journeys, treks, trips, photographs, videos, and adventures together with her.

Abhinav was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 with Rubina and during their journey in the house, the actress had once revealed that the couple was about to get a divorce. She had said that they took up the show just to give each other a chance. This news sent shock waves among her fans as well as their family, who were clueless about the same. But now, the couple seems to be stronger than before. They recently featured together in Neha Kakkar's music video which received immense love from their fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here