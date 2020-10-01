Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Offered to Stay for 40 Days in Bigg Boss 14: Report

Recently, it was reported that actor couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, will be entering Bigg Boss 14. Now, according to latest reports, they have been offered a large sum for their stay. A source quoted in a publication also said that they were late to give their confirmation as the Chhoti Bahu actress was offered another role.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the source said, "Rubina was earlier approached to do Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki on Star Bharat. Her look test for the show had gone very well but due to other reasons and as she was considering Bigg Boss offer, Paridhi Sharma was signed in for the said role. After much deliberation and discussion, especially since this year both Rubina and Abhinav were offered to enter the show as a couple, the couple gave their confirmation much later."

The publication also said that the two have been offered Rs 5 lakh and a minimum stay of 40 days. This isn't the first time a couple entered Bigg Boss together. Husband and wife Tannaz and Bakhtyar Irani also participated as a couple in Bigg Boss 3. Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchant and Keith Sequiera and Rochelle Rao were two other couples that were dating and entered the reality show together.