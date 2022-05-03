Confirmed! Rubina Dilaik Is First Contestant of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

After much speculation, TV actress Rubina Dilaik has finally confirmed that she is all set to participate in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. The new season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading to Cape Town for some breathtaking adventure and new high-octane stunts.

Former Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina is elated to be a part of the show and excited to face the challenges. “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi," Rubina said in a statement obtained by the news agency IANS.

“I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour," She added.

Arjun Bijlani was the winner in the last season and Rubina is hopeful that she will be winning this season. Rubina’s husband, Abhinav Shukla was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the shooting for the show will begin soon. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting will start in the last week of May. Prior to this, all contestants of the show will also be flying to South Africa. Not just this, the report also claims that the tentative date for the show to go on air is likely to be in mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

Earlier in March this year, Bigg Boss Tak reported that Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia have been ‘almost confirmed’ for the show. The entertainment portal also claimed that Bigg Boss 13 fame and television actress Arti Singh is also in talks for KKK 12. Other celebrities whose names were reported as ‘almost confirmed’ contestants were Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, Urvashi Dholakia, and Erica Fernandes. Reportedly, Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi is also in talks for the show and is likely to be the highest-paid contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, there is no official announcement on any of these names so far.

