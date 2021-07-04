Rubina Dilaik Breaks the Internet With Stunning Bikini Picture

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik constantly mesmerises her fans with her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. Recently, the actress set the internet on fire when she shared a gorgeous bikini picture.

Rubina flaunted her toned body in the stylish blue and gold bikini. In the picture, Rubina can be seen posing near a swimming pool. “Longing for a vacation, a beach," she captioned the photo. She also credited her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla for the picture.

Rubina, who is on top of her fashion game, looks stunning in any attire she wears. The actress recently posted a video in a gorgeous red saree, which was much loved by fans.

She also stuns in western attire. Rubina shared a picture in a blue bralette and ripped jeans.

Rubina, who had recently recovered from Covid-19 took to her YouTube channel to document her healing process. Sharing a snippet on Instagram, she wrote, “Hey my amazing family, just dropped in to let you guys know about the 3-week recovery challenge that I am taking. Stay tuned to my YouTube channel to see the progress and complete transformation."

On the work front, Rubina currently stars in colors show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya. The show also stars Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Panjabi and Sudesh Berry in pivotal roles.

