Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary With Abhinav Shukla on Instagram Live

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik celebrated her 3rd wedding anniversary on Monday, June 21. She went live on Instagram to thank her fans for trending #Rubinav on social media. The actress also shared glimpses of her anniversary celebration where she can be seen cutting a delicious cake baked by her sister Jyotika Dilaik.

Her room can be seen beautifully decorated with banners, balloons, and silver foil curtains in the background. She also wished her fans ‘happy international yoga day’.

Sharing the clip, Rubina wrote that her sister made the day more special. She looks stunning in a red printed dress.

Rubina and Abhinav may be on different continents because of work commitments but the distance couldn’t stop them from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The duo celebrated their day through video calls. Rubina also gave her fans a sneak peek of the video call with Abhinav and wrote the lyrics of Baghban’s song ‘Main yahaaan, tu wahaaan’ in the caption.

On the other hand, Abhinav too took to his social media handle to share a love-filled post for his ‘Boss Lady’. Sharing a picture of Rubina, he called her his 'safety harness' that is always comforting and securing. He also wrote that he loves to photograph her.

Rubina responded to Abhinav’s post with loved up emojis while many popular tv celebs including Srishty Rode, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Gautam Rode too commented on his post.

Abhinav is currently busy shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Capetown with Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and others. Rubina is being seen on Colors’ Tv show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The duo was seen together in Bigg Boss 14.

Abhinav and Rubina tied the knot in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here